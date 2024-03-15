Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,623. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

