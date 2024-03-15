Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $158.62. 879,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,837. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

