Montecito Bank & Trust Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 209,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after buying an additional 168,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG remained flat at $50.33 during trading hours on Friday. 276,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

