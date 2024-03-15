Montecito Bank & Trust Has $784,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.41. The company had a trading volume of 528,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,396. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $5,935,154. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

