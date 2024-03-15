Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.61. 9,653,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

