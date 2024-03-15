Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 450 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,991,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $62.95. 56,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

