Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 462 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.04. The stock had a trading volume of 387,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $294.46.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.