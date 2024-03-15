Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 8,587 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 784,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,163. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

