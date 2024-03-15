Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 837,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,930. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

