Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 472,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 163,498 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,549,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 182,370 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG stock remained flat at $42.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,636. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

