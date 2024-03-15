Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.01 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $207.20 million and $42.01 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $23.28 or 0.00034186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,214,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,899,153 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

