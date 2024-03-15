Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 258,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 113,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Mountain Province Diamonds Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
