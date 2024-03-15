MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 4,099 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.05. 41,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.25.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

