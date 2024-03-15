MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $548.59. 165,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.69 and its 200-day moving average is $536.85. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

