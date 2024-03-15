M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. 149,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,480. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $932,099. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

