Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.54), with a volume of 5685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.60).

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.61.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Andretta acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,449.71). 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.