My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,890.63 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $107,890.63 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004862 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

