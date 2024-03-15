N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 782,452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,059,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 649,634 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

