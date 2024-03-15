Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 5.5%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 1,308,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,939,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

