National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FSM opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.59. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.