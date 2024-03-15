National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.45

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 6731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.64%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.7818 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

