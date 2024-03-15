National Bankshares Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.38.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

NXR.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.63. 75,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.64. The stock has a market cap of C$524.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.