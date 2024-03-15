National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $23.86 Average PT from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. National Vision has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

