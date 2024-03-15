Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,801.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00117330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019931 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

