NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Purchases $49,524.60 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Angela Jackson purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,524.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,616 shares in the company, valued at $50,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angela Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Angela Jackson purchased 76 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007.00.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

About NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

