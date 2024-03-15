NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VYX. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

