Needham & Company LLC Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $31.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on S. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE S opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

