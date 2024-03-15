Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 7.2%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.28. Approximately 93,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 58,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.56. The company has a market cap of C$267.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
