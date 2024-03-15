Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $580.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.61.

NFLX stock opened at $613.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $557.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

