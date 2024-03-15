Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $21.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

