Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,508,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,055 shares of company stock valued at $34,402,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 359,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,021. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

