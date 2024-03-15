New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.76

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 4770079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Get New Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.