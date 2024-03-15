New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.37

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 782485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

New Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1302605 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

