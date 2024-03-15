New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 25th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 119.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $647.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 75,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

