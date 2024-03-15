New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Down 0.8 %

NYT opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 17.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,706 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 9.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 922,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.