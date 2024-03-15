NFT Price Tops $0.0185 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016297 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,801.93 or 0.99839127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010266 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00166567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.