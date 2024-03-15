Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

