North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Down 8.7 %

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

NYSE NOA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.55. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, mining, and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.