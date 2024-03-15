North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOAGet Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.13.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.96. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$21.14 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$835.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

