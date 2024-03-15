North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.13.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.96. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$21.14 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$835.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

