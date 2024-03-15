NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares were up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 918,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,490,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The firm has a market cap of $916.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.04.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

