NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NS opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

