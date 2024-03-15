Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.39

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $87.92, with a volume of 535858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $2,274,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $2,274,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 2.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.