nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.69. 92,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

