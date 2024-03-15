NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 17.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $9.07 on Friday, reaching $888.51. 26,744,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,020,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

