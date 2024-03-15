NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXPI. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

