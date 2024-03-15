Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.81. 2,150,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,928,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

Olaplex Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

