OMG Network Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $168.91 million and approximately $61.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00081934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

