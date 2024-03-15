Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $77.17

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.17, but opened at $74.44. Onsemi shares last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 1,636,716 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

