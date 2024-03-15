OpenBlox (OBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $349,785.76

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $349,785.76 and $33,628.40 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

