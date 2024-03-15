Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $15.83

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $15.44. Opera shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 160,120 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Opera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $3,009,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $3,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.